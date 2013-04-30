Settlement Reached In Bell Gardens Lutheran Church Abuse Suit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by a man who alleged he was sexually abused by the former pastor of a Lutheran church in Bell Gardens.
City News Service says terms of the resolution, submitted in Los Angeles County Superior Court, were not released.
The civil trial, which was scheduled to begin Monday, involved a plaintiff who is now 27 years old. He is one of eight young men who claim they were abused by Frank Brundige, former pastor at Lutheran Church of San Pedro y Pablo. Brundige is serving a 24-year prison sentence for child molestation.
The suit claimed Lutheran church leaders knew Brundige was a pedophile but tried to cover it up.
The other plaintiffs’ cases will be tried later.
