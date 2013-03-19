Missing Colo. Girl’s Car Found In Venice

VENICE (CBSLA.com) — The search for a missing teenage girl from Colorado has moved to Venice, where her car has been found.

The parents of 17-year-old Raven Cassidy Furlong learned the car had been found in Venice after receiving a parking ticket for the car, according to a Facebook page set up by the family to help find her.

Lin Furlong says she fears her daughter might have been kidnapped after her name turned up on the modeling site, ModelMayhem.com.

“There may be some legitimate photographers on there, but I think it’s a gateway for trafficking young women,” Lin Furlong said in a televised interview.

Raven’s parents are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

According to the Facebook post, the car has been under observation for more than 12 hours, but no one has come to pick it up as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“We have no proof anyone has been with the car since 6pm Friday,” according to the post on Facebook. “Inside the car items found of Raven’s appeared as if she may be with the car, but the disturbing items belonging to others raised more issues and unanswered questions continue.”

Furlong left Aurora, Colo. On Feb. 5. Lin Furlong said she got a phone call from Raven in February, but could not continue talking because she was calling on a phone that was not hers.

Anyone with information about Raven Furlong’s whereabouts can call 1 (800) THE-LOST or Shelley Shaffer at (360) 582-8013.

