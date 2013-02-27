Wife Of Prominent Slain Attorney Frustrated About Unsolved Case

TORRANCE (CBSLA.com) — The wife of a prominent Los Angeles attorney who was gunned down three years ago is frustrated the case is still unsolved.

“It’s very difficult every day. Some days worse than others,” said Sheryl Tidus. “It’s three years later and nobody is either on trial or in jail.”

On Dec. 7, 2009, 53-year-old Jeffrey Tidus was shot outside his Rolling Hills Estates home.

“I heard a sound and a car drive away,” said Sheryl. “And I went out there to look for him and found him out on the driveway.”

The next day, Sheryl’s husband of 25 years died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

The 54-year-old widow said detectives told her they have a person of interest in the case.

Sheryl, however, said she has no idea who would murder her husband, a civil litigator who specialized in business law.

“He was a very kind and gentle soul. Very giving,” she said.

Recently, Sheryl was encouraged about the investigation after the LA County Board of Supervisors approved the renewal of a $10,000 reward for information leading to Jeffrey’s killer.

That’s in addition to $90,000 family and friends have raised.

“I want the word out. I want somebody who knows something to please step up,” said Sheryl.

The mother hopes the reward will be enough to get investigators the evidence they need.

“They’re going through all of his (legal) cases to find out who would have a motive,” she said.