Parents Inconsolable After Daughter Goes Missing Leaving NYE Party

CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA.com) — Family and friends of a 19-year-old girl who disappeared after leaving a New Year’s Eve party in a Santa Clarita neighborhood are desperate for her safe return.

Sarah Alarid was last seen arguing with her ex-boyfriend around 3 a.m. Tuesday on Poppy Meadow Street in the Shadow Pines area of Canyon Country.

Friends said Alarid took off alone in a 2002 silver Ford Focus following the altercation.

The girl’s father, Mike, who is a 30-year veteran firefighter, said his daughter’s phone goes straight to voicemail and there hasn’t been any activity on it since 3:41 a.m.

“She’s always called or we’ve always known where she’s at. Or she’s communicated with her friends. And that contact has just fallen off,” he said.

Alarid’s mother, Laura, said the teen never goes longer than a day without calling.

“She’s my youngest daughter and I need her home. Please, Sarah, I need you home. I care about you a lot. We all need you here,” Laura cried.

The girl’s closest friends also said it’s unusual for her to lose touch with them.

“She knows that I’m one of her only friends that if she ever got into any trouble, I could come pick her up,” said Jordan Carrico. “Didn’t matter where she would be, I could come get her. But she hasn’t tried calling any of us.”

Volunteers, family and friends, including Alarid’s former boyfriend, have been actively searching and passing out fliers in the area the teen went missing.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirms a missing persons report has been filed.

Anyone with information about Alarid’s whereabouts is urged to contact authorities.

