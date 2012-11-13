Police Seek Public’s Help In Finding Car Wash Thief Suspect

COLTON (CBSLA.com) — Police are asking for the public’s help to try to track down a thief who’s been targeting Southland car washes.
Security video shows the suspect pulling up to a cash machine at a Shell station in Colton, breaking in and stealing hundreds of dollars.
The owner of the station believes the same suspect is responsible for breaking into a similar machine at another one of his stations in San Bernardino a few months ago.
The business owner is offering $200 worth of gas to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest in the case.
The suspect’s left arm is covered in tattoos, and he was last seen in a black Chevy Tahoe with a Texas license plate.
Anyone will information is asked to contact the Colton Police Department.
