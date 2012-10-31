Irvine Parents Indicted On Suspicion Of Planting Drugs On Parent-Volunteer

IRVINE (CBS) — An Orange County husband and wife have been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly planting drugs on a parent-volunteer at their child’s school.

Kent Easter, 38, and his wife 39-year-old wife Jill, both of Irvine, were indicted Oct. 25 on charges of conspiracy to procure a false arrest, false imprisonment and conspiracy to falsely report a crime.

Officials say Kent Easter planted Vicoden, Percocet, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car of Kelly Peters, a PTA volunteer at Plaza Vista School, in February of 2011.

Prosecutors allege the Easters, who are both attorneys, were unhappy with the way Peters cared for their son while he was at school.

The couple made cell phone calls and sent text messages to one another as Kent Easter drove to the woman’s home to plant the drugs in her unlocked vehicle just after midnight on Feb. 16, 2011, Deputy District Attorney Chris Duff said.

About 1:15 p.m. that same day, Kent Easter allegedly called Irvine police, gave a fake name and phone number and said he was a concerned parent who saw the woman’s car being driven erratically at the elementary school.

Irvine police stopped Peters, who agreed to let police search her car and home, Duff said. Officers started to doubt the drugs belonged to her, and an investigation led to the Easters, he added.

If convicted, the couple faces up to four years in prison.

Both are currently free on bail.