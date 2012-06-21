E!: Missing Fox Executive Is Romantically Tied To Married Woman Whose House Was Searched

CANOGA PARK (CBS) — A report on E! online says missing Fox executive Gavin Smith was romantically linked to a Canoga Park woman whose home was searched.

The home of John and Chandrika Creech was searched by forensic and homicide detectives at least two times last month.

Smith was reported missing May 1.

E! quotes a source as saying Smith and Chandrika met in group therapy in 2008. The source said, “They had a relationship and when Mr. Creech found out about it, he told his wife to stop it.”

The source added, John Creech “has never met Gavin Smith and has never seen Gavin Smith but they did have an e mail exchange in 2008.”

Investigators have searched the Creech home twice, according to officials familiar with the case. They seized a vehicle, lap top computer, and cell phones.

E! reported that Mr. Creech has had a previous run-in with the law. He served 63 months in a federal prison for conspiracy to possess drugs — specifically meth — with the intent to distribute. He was released in 2003.

He was reportedly re-arrested Thursday on an arrest warrant from 2010 in which he was charged with one count of sale or transportation of a controlled substance.

Smith’s family has offered $20,000 for information that will lead to his whereabouts. They also established the web page FindGavinSmith.com. The last entry they made was May 17th announcing that a weekend search had been called off.

Thursday evening, CBS2 and KCAL9 reporter Rob Schmitt spoke to Smith’s wife off-camera. He asked if she believed the Creech’s might be involved in her husband’s disappearance. She replied she didn’t know.

Smith’s sister didn’t want to speculate about her brother’s personal life. “I don’t have any knowledge of what Gavin’s personal life was. I don’t have a comment on it.”

She added, “It’s hard for me to imagine somebody would want to hurt him. But at the same time, every day that goes by I lose a little bit of hope that he is alive because I don’t think he would just walk away.”

Schmitt reported an affidavit in the case has been sealed. He said the LA Times reports detectives cited in the affidavit believed that a felony had taken place at the Creech residence.