Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Strangulation Murder Of Wife In 1994

TORRANCE (CBS) — A 52-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison for the 1994 strangulation murder of his wife.
Andre Jackson was convicted in April of first-degree murder for the slaying of Marie Singleton-Jackson, 33.
Singleton-Jackson, a CIA communications specialist, was last seen alive on Nov. 11, 1994, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Her body was discovered five days later in the trunk of her Saab, which was parked on Vista Del Mar north of Imperial Highway.
The Inglewood Police Department began a homicide investigation in 1994.
Jackson had been identified as the prime suspect but the case soon went cold. The FBI investigated whether or not her CIA work was a factor in her murder.
The FBI eventually concluded her death was not connected to her work, and the investigation went cold until it was re-opened in 2003.
Jackson was arrested in Tempe, Ariz., in 2008 by the FBI’S Fugitive Task Force.
The couple was married for only eight months at the time of the murder.
