Villaraigosa’s Proposed Layoffs Called ‘An Attack On Women’

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Does Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa’s proposed budget take aim specifically at female city workers?
Critics say Villaraigosa’s proposed budget calls for eliminating 231 filled positions, roughly 905 of which are clerk, secretarial and other jobs mostly held by women, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The budget, now under review by the City Council, would mirror the job cuts made two years ago. Women are less than a third of the city’s total workforce, but held more than half of the layoffs called for by the mayor, the Times reported, which included child-care workers and library employees.
A spokesman for Villaraigosa, who is chairman of this summer’s Democratic National Convention, says gender was not considered when deciding about job eliminations that had to be made.
Union members have voiced their concern over the issue at council budget hearings. The Times reports one city worker told lawmakers, “This is an attack on women!”
