Fox Movie Executive Remains Unaccounted For

CALABASAS (CBS) — A 20th Century Fox movie executive has been missing since Tuesday evening, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department and concerned family members.

Gavin Smith, who has been an executive in Fox’s movie distribution division for more than 18 years, was last seen Tuesday leaving a friend’s house.

Smith, 57, works in Fox’s Calabasas office and is a branch manager for theaters in Dallas and Oklahoma City, said the Hollywood Reporter.

Saturday, it was leaned Smith was a member of UCLA’s 1975 national championship men’s basketball team. Smith’s son, Evan Smith, plays for the USC men’s basketball squad.

The missing TV exec was last seen driving his black Mercedes 420E sedan Tuesday evening near his Oak Park home in the 500 block of Callwood Court.

Chris Aronson, the division’s president, told the Reporter “we are very concerned about Gavin. We are actively doing what we can do to assist the LA Sheriff’s department.

Suraya Fadel, reporting for CBS2 and KCAL9, said his wife is distraught and his family is worried and “desperate for his return.”

Reporter Kristine Lazar spoke to Smith’s sister, Tara Addeo, who flew in from Nevada to aid in the search. “This is so surreal,” she said. “There are no words to describe how you feel when you’re in this situation. My flight here was very sad. I wish I wasn’t here under these circumstances. But we are here and we’re trying our best to deal with this as a family.”

Smith is 6 feet 6 inches tall, he has a goatee, gray hair with blond highlights. The green-eyed Smith was wearing purple pants and black and gray shoes.

He was last seen driving his black 2000 Mercedes with a license plate that reads 6EKTO44.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help. They’re asking anyone with information to call 800-222-TIPS (8477.)