Cinco de Mayo: Recipes For A Festive Feast!

STUDIO CITY (CBS) — Cinco de Mayo, the anniversary of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory during the Franco-Mexican War, has become prime time for Americans to celebrate some of the more festive and tasty elements of Mexican cuisine.
KCAL9’s Leyna Nguyen went inside the kitchen of Manhattan Beach favorite, Mucho Ultima Mexicana, to learn how to prepare the perfect feast!
Guacamole Recipe (Medium)
Make the paste:
•1 teaspoon minced onions
•1 teaspoon chopped jalapeno and serrano mixture
•1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
•1 demitasse spoon salt
•1 half of a lime
Score and Mash:
•1 large or 2 medium sized Hass avocados
Fold in:
•1 tbsp onions
•1 tsp chile
•1 tbsp cilantro
•2 tbsp diced tomatoes
1.Use a tejelote to grind the ingredients in a molcajete to a fine paste.
2.Score 1 hass avocado: cut in half, remove seed, score by making three cuts down and four cuts across
3.Use a flat metal spoon to scoop the avocado out of the skin. Mix together with the paste using two wooden spoons. Mash down the larger chunks.
4.Fold in remaining onions, chiles, cilantro and add the tomatoes.
Mucho Tradicional Margarita
2 ounces Heradura Blanco
½ ounce Countreau
2 ounces fresh squeezed lime juice
1 ounce agave nectar or simple syrup
Pour all ingredients into a shaker, shake vigorously, pour into a salted margarita or rocks glass
Add fresh fruit such as mango, kiwi, pineapple, cucumber, papaya and even a little chile pepper. Muddle fruit in the cocktail shaker prior to mixing the margarita ingredients.
