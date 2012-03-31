Pasadena Police Discuss Fatal Shooting Of Teen With Community

PASADENA (CBS) — Police met with residents Saturday morning to discuss the investigation into a controversial officer-involved shooting that left an unarmed teen dead and led to the arrest of the 911 caller.
Oscar Carrillo, 26, called police last Saturday and told emergency dispatchers that he was robbed at gunpoint by two men.
Police said it was that initial report that led two officers to fatally shoot Kendrec Lavelle McDade, 19, when they saw him running shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunset Avenue near Orange Grove Boulevard. Officers said they saw him reach for his waistband.
“The officer had no time to exit the vehicle. Fearing for his life, given the basic information of the call, the first [set] of rounds were fired,” Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez said at the community meeting to discuss the investigation at the New Revelation Missionary Baptist Church at 55 North Orange Grove Boulevard.
Carrillo later admitted that he lied – the suspects were, in fact, not carrying guns and they took a backpack from his car. He reportedly said the suspects were armed so officers would respond more quickly.
“This was not the outcome we had anticipated,” Lt. Phlunte Riddle said. Several investigations, including the review of the officer-involved shooting aspect of the case, were continuing Saturday. The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.
Dr. Earl Ofari Hutchinson and other community activists had pushed for the meeting to evaluate the use-of-force procedures within the Pasadena Police Department.
“As sad as it is, as tragic as it is, we cannot bring Kendrec McDade back. But, what we can do is make sure that we’re not standing out here, six months down the line, a year down the line, having this meeting about another Kendrec McDade,” Hutchinson said.
Riddle confirmed that patrol car cameras were not rolling when officers confronted McDade and a 17-year-old boy who was with him.
“I would like the Pasadena police to quit trying to cover up what happened for political reasons,” said Kevin McDade, the victim’s uncle, at the meeting.
McDade’s family wanted to know why, if these officers feared for their life, they wouldn’t turn on the cameras.
“The only way the camera is activated is if the unit is code 3 with lights and sirens,” said Riddle, adding that officers were not permitted to call code 3 because when Carillo made the initial call he said that the suspects were already running away from him.
McDade and the other suspect did, in fact, burglarize Carrillo’s vehicle and also stole from other commercial properties that night, Riddle said. The 17-year-old has been charged with grand theft, commercial burglary and failure to register as a gang member as a condition of probation.
On Wednesday, police asked the District Attorney’s Office to charge Carrillo with involuntary manslaughter, Riddle said. Prosecutors have not yet filed charges in the case, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Even a more legitimate reason to roll with lights and siren…
In a perfect world it would work that way….but also remember that if they would have crasshed rolling code 3, then there would be people complaining about police policy on driving code 3. Until you do the job they do, shut up. Its not a perfect world or a TV perfect job.
28 years and counting my friend. My point is the way Sanchez is handling this mess and has nothing to do with the officer’s. It’s a tough situation for everyone involved having been in 3 OIS myself.
HA SHE SURE TOLD U SO NOW YOU CAN STFU. STOP BLASTING OUR YOUTH POLICEMAN.
When you are commiting crimes and are confronted by Police, put your hands up. don’t pull up your pants. Don’t pull up your shirt ,just raise your hands If you check crime stats Hoodies are the favorite to conceal most features..Yes even nice kids from Azusa are sometimes mistaken for BAD GUYS
The fact that those gang member thugs were committing felonies on multiple victims seems to have no relevance. What about the parent’s accountability for the crimes their children commit? What about the victims of their crimes? What about their decision to ignore and attempt to evade police? Our society is rotting from the inside out. The parents of those thugs will never stop for a moment and think about their own accountability. They will, instead, choose to hide behind the race card and seek money from the government while portraying themselves as martyrs.
so stealing equals death? move to some other nation if thats what you want mad
Is it just be or does he look stoned in the picture?
He is not a boy. He is a gang banging niglett.
You sure he bangs? weren’t you once a teenager? You need to stop judging about things you don’t know much about.
…Cameras not running? BS……they can review the footage for the day, just like on the MTA buses. Police covering-up
once again, another moron that has no idea how the real world works. You watch too many TV police shows. The cameras only record when the emergency lights are on. Its not a 24/7 camera system. Just because you don’t like the out come, doesn’t mean its a cover up or racial.
I like how pictures are always posted portraying these thugs as “innocent little children”. This kid was a black thug that got what he deserved
victorville ca 4 Black hooded thugs shoot a korean store owner,klancaster black hoode thug shots a computer store owner,Apple valley CA, Black hooded thug viciously beats a store owner, all within 1 week,none arrested.
kid died and I’m sorry for that but he was a criminal and justice was served. Don’t be stealing other people’s stuff….plain and simple. The uncle blames the cops….hey, uncle, it all ALWAYS comes back to strong parenting and family (including you, Uncle)
Police Academy Training DayI 1
Repeat after me: He was reaching For His Waistband
I saw a shiny object
I felt in danger of my life.
The camera wasn’t on because (make something up)
Congratulations you are now a cop, go get em