Behind The Scenes Of The 10th Annual 168 Film Festival

March 29, 2012 12:30 PM
STUDIO CITY (CBS) — The 168 Hour Film Project is a competition where producers have  168 hours (1 week) to film and edit an 11-minute movie based on a theme and a Bible verse.  All films are created during production week and premiere at the 168 Film Festival. John Ware and Maggie Jones stopped by KCAL9 Thursday to spill secrets about this year’s event.

At the end of the festival, awards are given to producers for all artistic and technical merit.

Film Festival Schedule:

Friday, March 30th: 2:00pm at the Hope Theater
Saturday, March 31, 2012: 10:00am-7:00pm at the Historic Alex Theater

For more information about the 168 Hour Film Project, click here.

  1. moniquenwm says:
    March 29, 2012 at 2:38 pm

    Very amazing film festival…thank you for the spot!

  2. John David Ware says:
    April 28, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Hey CBS, Where’s the Video? It’s not playing…

