Behind The Scenes Of The 10th Annual 168 Film Festival

STUDIO CITY (CBS) — The 168 Hour Film Project is a competition where producers have 168 hours (1 week) to film and edit an 11-minute movie based on a theme and a Bible verse. All films are created during production week and premiere at the 168 Film Festival. John Ware and Maggie Jones stopped by KCAL9 Thursday to spill secrets about this year’s event.
At the end of the festival, awards are given to producers for all artistic and technical merit.
Film Festival Schedule:
Friday, March 30th: 2:00pm at the Hope Theater
Saturday, March 31, 2012: 10:00am-7:00pm at the Historic Alex Theater
For more information about the 168 Hour Film Project, click here.
One Comment
Very amazing film festival…thank you for the spot!
Hey CBS, Where’s the Video? It’s not playing…