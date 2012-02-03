Best Pet Teeth Cleaning Services In Los Angeles

Keeping a healthy dog or cat starts with your pets having good dental hygiene. Remarkable high numbers show 80 percent of dogs and 70 percent of cats show signs of oral disease by age three. That statistic from the American Veterinary Dental Society is a frightening one because bacteria, tartar, and plaque can build up in the mouth and cause serious health problems if left untreated. Here’s a list of local veterinarians that pet owners can go to for exception oral care:



Hours: Mon to Fri 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sun closed

Century Veterinary Group, accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association, has been caring for pet since 1984. This Dr. Jeff Weber and his staff work to make sure the experience of bringing your pet here is as easy as possible. This one-stop practice handles everything from routine check-ups, boarding and grooming or serious life threatening conditions. They also have an onsite pharmacy for your pets’ medicine needs.



Hours: Mon-Fri 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sat 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sun closed

Media City Animal Hospital offers great care and services for your pets. They also offer extended hours for those pet guardians that work all day. Operated by Drs. Isabel Chan and Melissa Fogel, two very knowledgeable and helpful vets, Media City will make sure your pet is taken care of the best way possible.



Hours: Mon to Fri 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Sun closed

The mission statement at Blue Cross Pet Hospital is: “In a warm and caring manner, we will provide your pet with the best level of Veterinary medicine available. We will be there when you need us.” The practice has been in business since the 1920s and provides pet care services as well as boarding. Your pet is in good hands as this team of doctors has more than 75 years of experience. Let Blue Cross Pet Hospital take care of your pet so you both can live a happy and healthy life.



Hours: Mon to Fri 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Sat 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This full-service veterinary practice is open seven days a week for the convenience of pet lovers in Culver City. This animal hospital provides several different services to make sure you have an active and loving animal. So if your dog or cat needs a teeth cleaning or maybe a day of grooming, bring them to Culver Palms Animal Hospital.They accept Care Credit for those needing a little help in paying.





Hours: Mon to Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The City of Angels Veterinary Specialty Center focuses on dental work and hygiene for animals. Dr. Anson Tsugawa has more than 10 years of experience and specializes in dog and cat dentistry. The friendly staff will make sure your animal is comfortable as their teeth are being cleaned and worked on. So if your animal is in need of some great dental work bring them to City of Angels Veterinary Specialty Center.

For those wishing to go the alternate route with anesthesia-free dental care for dogs and cats under the supervision of licensed veterinarians, Pet Dental Services (PDS) provides information on providers in your area. Go to http://petdentalservices.com/find-a-vet.php to find a facility near you.

