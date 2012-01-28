The 5 Best Dating Websites

Has Valentine’s Day got you down? Is meeting that special someone proving more difficult than you ever thought it could be? Maybe it’s time to change your approach to dating.

Dating websites have come a long way since Match.com launched in the mid-1990s. And the stigma of meeting someone online is all but gone. These days, dating sites offer many opportunities to make a good first impression without the pitfalls of the dreaded “pick up.” You can be sure that the person on the other end wants to meet someone too. With all the personalization features these sites offer and the traffic they receive, the right person is probably out there somewhere right now.

Here are the top 5 dating websites that can change your dating life with just a few clicks: