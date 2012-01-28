Police Investigate Possible Connection Between Slaying Of 2 Women

LINCOLN HEIGHTS (CBS) — Police are planning to investigate whether there’s a possible connection between two murder cases.

Investigators have found that two women, both dumped alongside Southland freeways, lived in Lincoln Heights. They said that’s one of several similarities they’ve discovered.

Michelle Lozano, 17, was found murdered last April. A homeless woman discovered the teen’s body in the bushes alongside an offramp of the southbound Sacramento (5) Freeway.

On Friday, police found the body of a missing 22-year-old mother. A Cal Trans crew happened upon Bree’ Anna Guzman’s body in bushes next to an onramp to the Glendale (2) Freeway.

“I think about her everyday and I wonder who did this because nobody deserves this — nobody,” said Lozano’s sister Maria.

“The not knowing is the worst part,” Lozano’s mother Eva Ramos said. “When I saw what happened to the young lady I remembered what happened to my daughter. I know what her mother is going through.”

When Lozano’s family heard about Guzman’s death they were struck by the similarities between the two girls and how they were found.

Both women were young Latina women from Lincoln Heights. They shared similar builds and looks. The two women disappeared during a walk to a nearby store. And both bodies were found left by freeways.

Lozano’s sister said she had friends who knew Guzman.

The LAPD told CBS2 reporter Juan Fernandez that it’s too soon to make a connection but detectives confirm they will be looking at any similarities as soon as the Coroner completes his investigation in the Guzman case. Investigators said it’s likely they’ll test DNA samples found on both victims.

“I said to myself, I hope it’s not the same guy who’s doing this,” Maria Lozano said. “But I did think it was a similar case.”

At Thursday night’s vigil for Guzman several mourners said they suspected her death was the work of a serial killer.