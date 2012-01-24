LAPD: Joint Military Drills In Downtown LA Won’t Disrupt Public’s ‘Daily Routines’

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — If you notice a heavy military presence around downtown Los Angeles this week, don’t be alarmed — it’s only a drill.
Joint military training exercises will be held evenings through Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The LAPD will be providing support for the exercises, which will also be held in other portions of the greater Los Angeles area, police said.
Training sites “have been carefully selected to ensure the event does not negatively impact the citizens of Los Angeles and their daily routine,” a department official said.
The training, which a department official said would involve helicopters, has been coordinated with local authorities and owners of the
training sites, police said.
Police said safety precautions have been taken to prevent risk to the general public and military personnel involved.
The exercises are closed to the public, police said.
The exercises are designed to ensure the military’s ability to operate in urban environments, prepare forces for upcoming overseas deployments, and meet mandatory training certification requirements, police said.
One Comment
Only a drill until it’s real
Of course it should be open to the public in this democracy.
“Don’t be alarmed”…are you crazy? This is very alarming.
Can you say”prepping for martial law” We have an aspiring dictator in the White House, a Congress with out convictions or courage and an apathetic electorate and this is the result.
If we ever want a free Nation that follows the US Constitution we need to stand up now and be heard.
Please board the nearest rail-car…..
YOU ARE SPOT ON, I WAS IN THE MILITARY, MARTIAL LAW IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER, TECHNICALLY WE ARE IN MARTIAL LAW STATUS AS OBAMA SIGNED “PROVISIONS” OF MARTIAL LAW JUNE 25, 2011 ACTIVE MARTIAL LAW PROVISIONS-WAKE UP AMERIKKKA
Watch their drills well happen to be right through the Occupancy L.A.
why does the military need run drills in the heart of American Cities? Isn’t LA PD militarized enough already?
Hey Amerika, how’s that New World Order and Amerikan Policed State working out for ya. Is it all beginning to make sense now? I can only wonder if these exercises will include the detention of American Citizens without charge or trial.
In Fascist Amerika now that the National Defense Authorization Act has passed, the American flag will take on a whole different meaning, the Star’s will represent what Americas will see as they are getting their heads bashed in while being dragged off for their indefinite detention without charge or trial. The stripes will represent the prison uniform issued upon entry to the detention center.
Better wake up America, the Amerikans are coming, the Amerikans are coming.
This is only the begining!
Or, this is the norm now!
This is absolutely hilarious. Do you people realize that a military unit’s only purpose for existing is to kill an enemy? Anyone want to take a wild guess as to who the enemy is in this situation? ROFL…
Wake Up, Sheeple!
Get ready for what’s coming.
We do not forgive
We do not forget.
Expect Us.
This is only the beginning.
What use do they have for practicing this way in multiple cities?
They’re preparing.
They know what’s coming.
We do not forgive.
We do not forget.
Expect Us.
You need to think about this, and be careful. This is just on the heels of SOPA/PIPA being defeated and people screaming over ACTA. Coincidence? I don’t think so.
This will only make things worse. The people need to rise up, wake up, and smell the damn coffee, because this is only the beginning.,
MAN WHAT? As hard as it is to disagree, many of these soldiers have families living just a couple blocks away.
Of course one day soon china will be runnin thangs any dang way!!!!
Are you people all paranoid? American soldiers are people just like you and me. The go to Starbucks, walk their dogs on the weekend, and when they go to work, they train to uphold their promise to US to defend against all enemies, Foreign OR Domestic. They need to train in every enviroment to ensure that they will succeed against any enemy who threatens American Security. This training has NOTHING to do with the politics you see in today’s drive-by hyper exagerated media.You crazy people need to put you energy into something more useful, Your paranoia is more frightening then those helicopters.
AMEN TO THAT!!!!
Get your heads out of the sand. The troops might believe that, but their leadership has other things in mind.
Then they can use the billions we give them to build,on top of all the ones they already have,a gigantic place in the desert somewhere.I too was military and recent at that..this is exactly what it seems..preparation for an American invasion..they asked us if we would fire on American citizens.The ones who said no were severely reprimanded and the ones who said yes were told good job.That question should never have to be asked.It’s precisely the attitude and your kind who will be mostly responsible for allowing what is going to happen to happen…enough said.
@dogpatch- You where in the military and all you can say about it is that the military has a gigantic place in the desert somewhere? and they separated the American killers from the non-American killers? Are you serious? You where not in the military. You are a joke. That question was never posed to you. Get real.
25 years in the Military and we never, ever practiced in American Cities. You can call me paranoid all you want, but this does not smell right and it has nothing to do with training requirements for any war, since no country has any cites remotely like LA.
i gotta disagree with you on that, they do what theyre ordered to do, and ive noticed somthing everytime the military or dhs holds one of these drills theres always somthing happens like a mysterious virus of some kind breaks out, just watch the military drills and youll know where the next attack or outbreak will be just saying ive been watchin it for about 10 years or so and it almost never fails
Practicing for the subjugation of the citizenry. Next, they’ll tell us “It’s for the children.”
Seriously though American soldiers would be hard pressed when the time came to actually shoot American citizens. If people would wake up and possibly realize whats going on around them instead of worrying about what the Kardashians are eating today……Those we do not speak of would not be able to take us down!!!!!!
Kent State
It may surprise you to know that the troops are not robots, they are patriots who are very capable of deciding which orders are lawful and which ones are not. If our leadership ordered the troops to fire upon or arrest americans, there would be an immediate coup. Get OUR heads out of the sand? Where are you getting your information? Certainly not from this planet.
The NAZI pigs are training to take out the citizens and the citizens are like… DUHHHH
