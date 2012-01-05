Minnesota Man Dragged Off Flight To LAX After Alleged Drunken Brawl

January 5, 2012 6:20 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBS) — A Minnesota man is accused of attacking a flight attendant Wednesday night on a Delta Airlines flight to Los Angeles.

Allen Chaves was dragged off Delta Flight 2321 from Minnesota after getting into a drunken altercation with a flight attendant, according to the FBI.

Chaves is being held on a misdemeanor count of assault, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said.

CBS2/KCAL9 Viewer Ed Barrera witnessed Chaves’ behavior on the flight and said he appeared to be drunk.

“There was a little bit of a scuffle,” said Barrera. “When the flight attendant walked back up, he was bleeding from the nose.”

Barrera said fellow passengers restrained Chaves after the altercation until the end of the flight. Chaves was reportedly calling out “I’m being held; I’m being kidnapped.”

Passengers applauded once Chaves was removed from the plane. There is a possibility he will face more serious charges.

Comments

One Comment

  Timothy McGarry says:
    January 5, 2012 at 7:50 pm

    He started too early

    Reply
  Tricia Lorraine says:
    January 5, 2012 at 10:13 pm

    Anyone who has flown Delta can empathize with this man.. lol

    Reply
  Greg says:
    January 6, 2012 at 2:04 am

    I feel lied to. How I met your mother, told me everyone from Minnesota was nice and friendly.

    Reply
  Shawn says:
    January 6, 2012 at 2:32 am

    Greg, we are, that’s why we were sending him back to LA where he belongs.

    Reply
  jackie says:
    January 6, 2012 at 10:59 am

    Good job Edmundo. You spoke like a professional news man!

    Reply

