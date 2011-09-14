‘Miss Asia San Diego’ Loses Crown In Pageant Winner Mix-Up

SAN DIEGO (CBS) — A Southland beauty pageant has named a new winner after a mix-up that led to the wrong contestant being awarded the crown.
Questions about the results of the Miss Asia San Diego pageant first surfaced in late August when it was revealed that the recently-crowned Martina Lo may not have even been in the judges’ top three list of contestants.
The Little Saigon Foundation subsequently overturned the result and awarded first-place runner-up Kristin Paruginog the crown.
A video uncovered by local ABC news affiliate reveals a woman yelling, “Wait, wait, no, no, it’s the other way around” when the first-place runner-up was initially announced.
The mistake was then committed to paper after Lo was left off the judges’ list of the final three contestants. Contest protocol dictates that whoever is not named in the list is the actual pageant winner.
Organizers claimed responsibility for the error and awarded the $3,000 scholarship and prize package to Paruginog.
One Comment
“Oh”, we so Sorry! We we pick the wong wun.
Racist comment. Probably from an illegal immigrant.
I’m not an illegal imigrant but if I was I would probably have your job. Judging on the creativity of you comment. By the way what do you do for living customs maybe, or are you the Grand Wizard for the KKK. I bet that pays pretty good!
Hey put@ SANCHEZ, so all of a sudden it’s not funny, huh wetb@ck.
I bet you’re the type of person who causes a huge stink when someone says something to you or about you that you feel is derogatory, yet when ‘you’ say it about someone else, its ok. What a sad world this is. Thanks to people like YOU.
Although it’s a good thing the correct person was finally given the title, its also very sad for this young girl to have it taken away from her.
Herrooo, just a joke calm down yong grasshoppa
Real good, limp wrist wimp
Who are you? You sound a little upset Margie. Did Mr. Rogers divorce you? I Bet you probably made a big STINK about the whole thing didn’t you. C’mon Margie what ever school you paid, for that Cracker Jack box degree at should refund refund your entire tuition fees. You aren’t the analytical thinker you think you are. Get it (you think) you don’t get it! (lol)!
wetb@ck
Sweet, soon she will be in Turbo Magazine or work at the local skank coffee bar.
I remember when that happened at the Miss White America contest. Oh wait, those aren’t allowed, that would be racist.
Tôi nghĩ rằng tôi đang yêu
If the crown was taken away from her, she must
have simply said she was in favor of marriage
after some clown judge asked her a loaded question
that she answered honestly.
herro, Joe, u wan suckee suckee long time?
puS$Y f@g
man, I love the comments on this article. Stay classy, LA!
