‘Miss Asia San Diego’ Loses Crown In Pageant Winner Mix-Up

September 14, 2011 1:13 PM
SAN DIEGO (CBS) — A Southland beauty pageant has named a new winner after a mix-up that led to the wrong contestant being awarded the crown.

Questions about the results of the Miss Asia San Diego pageant first surfaced in late August when it was revealed that the recently-crowned Martina Lo may not have even been in the judges’ top three list of contestants.

The Little Saigon Foundation subsequently overturned the result and awarded first-place runner-up Kristin Paruginog the crown.

A video uncovered by local ABC news affiliate reveals a woman yelling, “Wait, wait, no, no, it’s the other way around” when the first-place runner-up was initially announced.

The mistake was then committed to paper after Lo was left off the judges’ list of the final three contestants. Contest protocol dictates that whoever is not named in the list is the actual pageant winner.

Organizers claimed responsibility for the error and awarded the $3,000 scholarship and prize package to Paruginog.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Antonio Sanchez says:
    September 14, 2011 at 2:12 pm

    “Oh”, we so Sorry! We we pick the wong wun.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. abcguy2 says:
      September 14, 2011 at 5:32 pm

      Racist comment. Probably from an illegal immigrant.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Antonio Sanchez says:
        September 15, 2011 at 2:22 pm

        I’m not an illegal imigrant but if I was I would probably have your job. Judging on the creativity of you comment. By the way what do you do for living customs maybe, or are you the Grand Wizard for the KKK. I bet that pays pretty good!

      2. wgaf says:
        September 15, 2011 at 5:42 pm

        Hey put@ SANCHEZ, so all of a sudden it’s not funny, huh wetb@ck.

  2. Margie says:
    September 14, 2011 at 2:18 pm

    I bet you’re the type of person who causes a huge stink when someone says something to you or about you that you feel is derogatory, yet when ‘you’ say it about someone else, its ok. What a sad world this is. Thanks to people like YOU.
    Although it’s a good thing the correct person was finally given the title, its also very sad for this young girl to have it taken away from her.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. chang says:
      September 14, 2011 at 3:48 pm

      Herrooo, just a joke calm down yong grasshoppa

      Reply | Report comment
      1. wgaf says:
        September 15, 2011 at 12:19 am

        Real good, limp wrist wimp

    2. Antonio Sanchez says:
      September 15, 2011 at 2:30 pm

      Who are you? You sound a little upset Margie. Did Mr. Rogers divorce you? I Bet you probably made a big STINK about the whole thing didn’t you. C’mon Margie what ever school you paid, for that Cracker Jack box degree at should refund refund your entire tuition fees. You aren’t the analytical thinker you think you are. Get it (you think) you don’t get it! (lol)!

      Reply | Report comment
      1. wgaf says:
        September 15, 2011 at 4:25 pm

        wetb@ck

  3. Payne says:
    September 14, 2011 at 2:20 pm

    Sweet, soon she will be in Turbo Magazine or work at the local skank coffee bar.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. sillly liberals. says:
    September 14, 2011 at 4:10 pm

    I remember when that happened at the Miss White America contest. Oh wait, those aren’t allowed, that would be racist.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. ??? says:
    September 14, 2011 at 7:04 pm

    Tôi nghĩ rằng tôi đang yêu

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Mary says:
    September 15, 2011 at 1:59 am

    If the crown was taken away from her, she must
    have simply said she was in favor of marriage
    after some clown judge asked her a loaded question
    that she answered honestly.

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Slant E. Chick says:
    September 15, 2011 at 1:28 pm

    herro, Joe, u wan suckee suckee long time?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. wgaf says:
      September 15, 2011 at 4:26 pm

      puS$Y f@g

      Reply | Report comment
  8. Edward says:
    September 25, 2011 at 1:30 am

    man, I love the comments on this article. Stay classy, LA!

    Reply | Report comment
  9. click says:
    April 7, 2012 at 5:11 am

    It’s truly a great and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply | Report comment

