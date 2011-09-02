Real-Life Superman Saves The Day For Local Businessman

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Superman is fighting crime on the streets of Hollywood, but it’s no movie. KCAL’s Rita Garcia learned how the “man of steel” saved the day for one local business owner.

Christopher Dennis, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the late actor Christopher Reeve, is being hailed a real-life superhero. Dennis spends his days on Hollywood Boulevard greeting tourists and taking pictures.

“I do this for that — the smiles,” he told KCAL9.

His crime-fighting adventure began on the job when a thief approached him – not for a picture, but armed with a collector’s item, a one-of-a-kind storyboard signed by Jack O’Halloran, who plays “Non” in “Superman II.”

It’s worth up to $800, but the thief attempted to sell it to Dennis for just $20.

“I knew it was stolen and I knew exactly where he’d gotten it from,” said Dennis.

The item was stolen from the Tinseltown Movie Location where the general manager, Derek O’Donnell, discovered broken glass and a bare wall earlier that day.

“Superman immediately came right here, put it in the bag, put it outside our door,” said O’Donnell.

Dennis knew where it came from because he frequents the museum.

“This stuff is not for sale,” said Dennis. “This is like a little museum.”

Of course, he admits there were no “super powers” involved in his efforts, just a little superhero that should be in all of us.

“If you know something is stolen and you know where it came from, return it to its rightful owner,” said Dennis.

As for the thief, O’Donnell told KCAL9 he actually had the suspect’s contact information on file since he’d been in earlier – asking for a job.