Dodgers Surveying Fans About Vin Scully

LOS ANGELES – We come to you on this fine Thursday with yet another installment of The Lunacy of Frank McCourt’s Dodgers. This time around, we’re going to pass along that the Dodgers have sent some fans a survey, in which they ask for an evaluation of the 62-year, legendary, Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully.
L.A. Times columnist T.J. Simers received an email from a season-ticket holder named John Richards. Richards said he was asked to fill out a survey about the ballclub. Here’s one portion of it (LATimes.com):
On a scale of 1 to 5, “They wanted my opinion of Vin Scully in the following eight areas: 1. Knowledge of baseball; 2. Knowledge of Dodgers organization; 3. Objectivity; 4. Accuracy of calls; 5. Storytelling ability; 6. Focus on the game; 7. Style; 8. Overall performance.
“This is like polling Catholics about Mother Teresa’s work,” he said. “This is Vin’s 62nd year behind the microphone in a broadcasting career that no one will ever emulate. Is this portion of the survey really necessary?”
I’d say no. Scully is an absolute icon of sports broadcasting and his roots with the Dodgers go all the way back to Brooklyn. He’s called the Dodgers’ first World Series championship, Don Larsen’s World Series perfect game, Hank Aaron’s 715th home run and Kirk Gibson’s famed World Series homer against Dennis Eckersley … among thousands of other memorable plays. And the Dodgers are asking fans to evaluate his ability to announce a baseball game. It’s pure hilarity.
I can’t imagine any true blue Dodgers fan would really want to ditch Scully, though I’m sure there are some exceptions — there always are. It just doesn’t seem like evaluating a franchise icon should be anywhere on the list of priorities for the Dodgers. You know, what with Frank McCourt’s bankruptcy and divorce proceedings holding the franchise hostage and all — not to mention the current 60-69 record.
This really isn’t a huge deal, it’s just another example of how odd things are under McCourt. And yes, it’s entirely possible McCourt had nothing to do with it, but he’s in charge and has already made a mockery of his own administration.
Frank…your conduct has brought shame to the game. Get the hell out of Los Angeles and go back to Boston where you belong. My mom told me stories of the polo grounds/Ebbits Field as she was a New Yorker. I watched Duke Snider as a boy and watched Sandy & Don pitch, as well as Fernando-mania. I will never attend another Dodger game until you are gone!
As sport announcers go, Vin Scully is BASEBALL. Nuff said.
In simple words Frank Mc Court you got to go. Put out a survey of your conduct and take the fans advice and leave.
My sentiments exactly!!!!!
Scully is the greatest. I met him twice — total stranger — and he was as generous and patient as can be.
McCourt wants us to evaulate Mr. Baseball, Vinnie?? Now I know McCourt has lost all his marbles, plus a few other things. This is what is on his mind?? Vinnie and the players are the backbone of this organization, not McCourt and his clowns. Let baseball sell the team and get a owner who cares about the game and bring back the pride to the fans of Los Angeles!!
God Bless Mr. Scully, he is Dodger baseball.
This does not surprise me that McCourt would have the baseballs to ask these types of questions. This goes to show that he is truly detached from Los Angeles fan base, Dodger history, culture and what it means to be a Dodger fan. He continues to show his ignorance and insensitive side. He must be doing this to get a rise out of Dodger fans, well guess what he did.
Frank McCourt please take the Dodger shuttle to Union Station with all your baggage, yes her too and head East. You are a disgrace to L.A. Dodger baseball and the game itself.
Frank McCourt does not bleed Dodger Blue, he $ee$ green and only green. Hope you paid Vinnie the monies you owed him!
Good luck in court chump.
The Dodgers are out of control. If I was Vin (which I’m not) this would be a major insult and I would quit and never call another game while McCourt owns the team. Of course this is what McCourt wants so he can pay someone else a lot less money. I did not renew my season tickets and doubt now I ever will.
This is beyond an insult. Vin is the only broadcaster, of ANY sport, who can.. over a RADIO speaker, put you squarely and 3-dimensionally, right in the play. I learned baseball before I ever even played Little League by listening to Vin on my little AM radio under my pillow. The man owes BASEBALL, much less the DOGERS, ANYTHING. We owe him everything, and at a minimum, a little more respect than this.
Family Guy
I took my family to the Dodger game a few weeks ago.. During the 7th inning stretch we watched Vinny in the Press Box. We commented how lucky we are to have him in L.A. for over a half-century. Then, as if he heard us talking from 300 yards away, he looked at us and made eye contact. My daughter gave him the thumbs-up sign. Mr. Scully opened up his palms to her (similar to “Your in Good Hands”). We almost collapsed in admiration. What a classy, yet humble man.
Ridiculous, old nasal passage voice, sell the dodgers, move them to mexico city, need a NFL team here, tired of talking about this boring event.
This is McCourt’s way of slanting the survey. Mr. Scully gets all 5s. The rest of the organization gets 1s. Averages out to 3 or 4 and that makes them look good. Creative accounting always works.
If McCourt is thinking of firing Vinnie, the greatest broadcaster in baseball history and THE NICEST man in the world, I will personally go down to Chavez Ravine, find the stinking McCourt and give him a piece of my mind. WHAT IS HE THINKING? No need to even ask what we think of Mr. Dodger Blue Through and through! SHAME ON YOU FRANK!
Did it occur to anyone that the survey is just a standard form letter for significant employees and that the didn’t think twice about it until this “story” came out? Just because Vin is great at his job doesn’t mean he shouldn’t get his periodic evaluation. It’s incentive for us to talk about how good his commentary really is.
Vin is the DODGERS voice, I can’t imagine if he already retired it will not the same if I am watching DODGER game without hearing the voice of Vin, just like Chick Hearns he is the LAKERS voice….
Prediction, Vin sticks it to McCourt, Quits dodgers and goes to Angels
It’s about speaking Spanish.
They should be ASHAMED. Vin is a national treasure. Sorry, spanish isn’t a requirement in the USA. ENGLISH IS