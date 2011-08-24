HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | How To Help | PhotosListen Live | CBS DFW

In-N-Out Sues Maryland Burger Stand For Copyright Infringement

Filed Under: Aberdeen, Copyright Infringement, Grab-N-Go Burger, In-N-Out Burger, Lawsuit, Logo, Maryland

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — What’s in a name? Plenty, especially if it looks just like a world famous burger chain’s.

In-N-Out, headquartered in Baldwin Park, is suing Grab-N-Go Burger in Aberdeen, Maryland for copyright infringement.

The Grab-N-Go logo features the same red letters and a similar yellow accent as the west coast legend. In-N-Out also alleges that the restaurant’s menu features red checkerboard designs, similar to their own.

“We will always vigorously defend our trademarks against any and call copycats but, as in every case, we also look for friendly resolutions with all parties,” In-N-Out attorney Arnie Wensinger told the OC Register Wednesday.

The recent lawsuit is not In-N-Out’s first stab at protecting their logo. The company sued four other burger stands across the U.S. since 2000 and won.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Marty says:
    August 24, 2011 at 3:40 pm

    How about calling the place “BUN-N-RUN” the logo can be a toilet.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Dean says:
    August 24, 2011 at 4:07 pm

    Grab and go does not sound anything like In and Out to me??????

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Tim says:
    August 24, 2011 at 4:19 pm

    The sign also doesn’t look like In-N-Out’s. Looks like I need to Boycott In-N-out until they stop bullying small businesses.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Tom Brasso says:
      August 24, 2011 at 5:06 pm

      Yeah, boyctott them Tim! That will show em! Man isn’t posting your opinions on the internet fun?

      Reply | Report comment
    2. No Brainers says:
      August 24, 2011 at 5:08 pm

      Wow, you have a sad life. Boycotting In-N-Out over a lawsuit that doesn’t effect you in the slightest? You have way too much time on your hands.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Tim says:
        August 25, 2011 at 10:27 am

        I have a sad life? It’s sad that you don’t know that boycotting doesn’t take any time. Or maybe you don’t know the difference between boycotting and picketing? It doesn’t affect me but as a small business owner, we need to stand together to fight the big corporations that run our country. The bigger the mass, the louder our message.

  4. Monica Mendez says:
    August 24, 2011 at 4:33 pm

    It’s close enough. The only reason why I clicked on this story is because, from the picture alone, I thought it might be about In-N-Out.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. lala63 says:
    August 24, 2011 at 4:40 pm

    If you are stupid enough to mistake Grab-n-Go for In-n-Out … I hope you are not driving a vehicle. You are dangerous and stupid as well.

    Reply | Report comment
  6. PAYAZA818 says:
    August 24, 2011 at 5:11 pm

    WHAT THE HELL WERE THEY THINKING TRYING TO KOPY

    Reply | Report comment
  7. No Brainers says:
    August 24, 2011 at 5:15 pm

    I think the Grab-N-Go logo looks close enough to In-N-Out’s for them to cause this stir. So what if In-N-Out is one of the country’s largest burgers joints? If someone or another company created a logo or slogan that infringed upon yours, you would take action too. I hope In-N-Out wins.

    Reply | Report comment
  8. Michael J. McDermott says:
    August 24, 2011 at 6:42 pm

    “In-and-Out” is NOT, repeat- NOT, one of the country’s largest burger joints and in fact it’s not even close.
    I can tell you first hand that NOBODY has ever heard of “In-and-Out Burger” back east. “In-and-Out” doesn’t even exist back there!. “In-and-Out” only operates in California and possibly surrounding states. “In-and-Out” is NOT going to win any lawsuit back there. The “flake outs”, “In-and-Out corporation” that is, will have to find something else to sue. SORRY! GOOD NIGHT.
    MARTY puts it best however. You’re 100% right on!

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Karen says:
      August 25, 2011 at 6:47 am

      You have a good point because trademarks depend on public knowledge. However, I’m not certain it is true that people on the east coast don’t know In-N-Out. MANY Californians move to the east coast and miss their In-N-Out burgers.

      Reply | Report comment
  9. Karen says:
    August 25, 2011 at 6:45 am

    It’s NOT copyright infringement, it’s TRADEMARK infringement.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch