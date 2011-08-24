In-N-Out Sues Maryland Burger Stand For Copyright Infringement

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — What’s in a name? Plenty, especially if it looks just like a world famous burger chain’s.
In-N-Out, headquartered in Baldwin Park, is suing Grab-N-Go Burger in Aberdeen, Maryland for copyright infringement.
The Grab-N-Go logo features the same red letters and a similar yellow accent as the west coast legend. In-N-Out also alleges that the restaurant’s menu features red checkerboard designs, similar to their own.
“We will always vigorously defend our trademarks against any and call copycats but, as in every case, we also look for friendly resolutions with all parties,” In-N-Out attorney Arnie Wensinger told the OC Register Wednesday.
The recent lawsuit is not In-N-Out’s first stab at protecting their logo. The company sued four other burger stands across the U.S. since 2000 and won.
One Comment
How about calling the place “BUN-N-RUN” the logo can be a toilet.
Grab and go does not sound anything like In and Out to me??????
The sign also doesn’t look like In-N-Out’s. Looks like I need to Boycott In-N-out until they stop bullying small businesses.
Yeah, boyctott them Tim! That will show em! Man isn’t posting your opinions on the internet fun?
Wow, you have a sad life. Boycotting In-N-Out over a lawsuit that doesn’t effect you in the slightest? You have way too much time on your hands.
I have a sad life? It’s sad that you don’t know that boycotting doesn’t take any time. Or maybe you don’t know the difference between boycotting and picketing? It doesn’t affect me but as a small business owner, we need to stand together to fight the big corporations that run our country. The bigger the mass, the louder our message.
It’s close enough. The only reason why I clicked on this story is because, from the picture alone, I thought it might be about In-N-Out.
If you are stupid enough to mistake Grab-n-Go for In-n-Out … I hope you are not driving a vehicle. You are dangerous and stupid as well.
WHAT THE HELL WERE THEY THINKING TRYING TO KOPY
I think the Grab-N-Go logo looks close enough to In-N-Out’s for them to cause this stir. So what if In-N-Out is one of the country’s largest burgers joints? If someone or another company created a logo or slogan that infringed upon yours, you would take action too. I hope In-N-Out wins.
“In-and-Out” is NOT, repeat- NOT, one of the country’s largest burger joints and in fact it’s not even close.
I can tell you first hand that NOBODY has ever heard of “In-and-Out Burger” back east. “In-and-Out” doesn’t even exist back there!. “In-and-Out” only operates in California and possibly surrounding states. “In-and-Out” is NOT going to win any lawsuit back there. The “flake outs”, “In-and-Out corporation” that is, will have to find something else to sue. SORRY! GOOD NIGHT.
MARTY puts it best however. You’re 100% right on!
You have a good point because trademarks depend on public knowledge. However, I’m not certain it is true that people on the east coast don’t know In-N-Out. MANY Californians move to the east coast and miss their In-N-Out burgers.
It’s NOT copyright infringement, it’s TRADEMARK infringement.