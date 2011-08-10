Norwood, Sanchez Plead Not Guilty In Stow Attack

LOS ANGELES (CBS) —The two men suspected of brutally beating San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow at Dodger Stadium on March 31 pleaded not guilty to criminal charges Wednesday morning.
Louie Sanchez, 29, and Marvin Norwood, 30, both of Rialto, pleaded not guilty to mayhem, assault, battery and other counts in the opening day attack.
The judge ordered the two men be held on $500,000 bail each, pending a motions hearing on Sept. 30.
Cameras were not allowed in the arraignment Wednesday.
In court, prosecutors said that while only one witness was able to identify Sanchez in a lineup, the case will move forward based on statements overheard between the two suspects. Prosecutors are also relying on grand jury testimony from Dorene Sanchez, Louie Sanchez’s sister and the getaway driver, about Norwood and her brother’s involvement in the beating.
“I don’t know what she said. For all I know, she said her brother was in Tahiti. I don’t know,” said Gibert Quinones, Sanchez’s defense attorney.
The LAPD has portrayed Louie Sanchez as instigating the assault on Stow at the end of a rampage, where the men allegedly lashed out at other Giants fans.
Meanwhile, Stow remains hospitalized in Northern California, where he’s being treated for devastating brain injuries.
At a fundraiser Tuesday night in Santa Monica, Stow’s family says he stunned them with his first show of emotion.
Stow gave his sister a kiss before she left, but his other sister is hoping she’ll get the same response when she returns home.
“He’s not gonna believe all this. He’s like a rockstar. I’m like, ‘Wake up, bud!” Stow’s mother said.
