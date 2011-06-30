BREAKING: Small Plane Crashes On 405-Freeway In Irvine | Listen To KNX 1070 | Read More

California Gray Whale Sighting Off Coast Of Israel Prompts Climate Change Concerns

June 30, 2011 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Dr. David Weller, Everyday Earth, Grey Whale, Israel, Mediterranean, Pacific Ocean

SAN DIEGO (CBS) — The sighting of a gray whale off the coast of Israel has scientists concerned about what it could mean for climate change.

The whale was first spotted on May 8, 2010, off the coast of Israel in the Mediterranean Sea, according to San Diego’s CBS8. It was then spotted 22 days later off the coast of Spain and has not been seen since.

“We actually think it belongs to what’s known as the California population of gray whales and that it’s actually a stray,” said Dr. David Weller of the NOAA Southwest Fisheries.

Scientists believe the Mediterranean sighting may signal a change in migration for the species. Grey whales have not been spotted in the Atlantic Ocean since the 18th Century when they became extinct there for unknown reasons.

“We may see a reoccupation of the Atlantic by species that haven’t been there in quite some time,” Dr. Weller said.

Migration along North America’s West coast is common, as a large pod, numbering around 20,000 whales, has a yearly migration route between Alaska and Baja California. Scientists believe this whale could have traveled through the Northwest Passage when sea ice melted in 2007, allowing for it to navigate the seas to the shores of Israel.

“We are seeing a cascading effect of all of the ecology across the Arctic. And what the gray whale has shown us . . . is that animals are acting as indicators of climate change. They’re showing us what can now be done and what they’re capable of. The consequences are yet to be determined,” Dr. Weller said.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Robear in Ojai says:
    June 30, 2011 at 1:03 pm

    fascinating…

    but, really, “Climaete”?

    when editors can’t even use spell-check, we’re in trouble!

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. ounce says:
      June 30, 2011 at 2:44 pm

      Capitalize much?

      Reply | Report comment
  2. jaided says:
    June 30, 2011 at 1:08 pm

    really, checking for grammar mistakes in a news article really? what are u a teacher with no papers to grade. big deal get over it. u knew what he meant and thats what counts. really. what a dork.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. rjsmitty says:
    June 30, 2011 at 1:27 pm

    the animal is sick and dying that is whats going on.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Glenn E Grab says:
    June 30, 2011 at 2:07 pm

    what a waste of ink!

    Reply | Report comment
    1. no one says:
      June 30, 2011 at 9:29 pm

      I don’t know what kind of computer you’re using, but there’s no ink involved.

      Reply | Report comment
  5. Elle Nora Amrani says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:04 am

    How about the scientists talk about what they and our military have done to the whales’ ears and navigational skills? It’s not all “climate change”!

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch