Church In Hemet Sues CHP Over DMV Bible Reading

HEMET (AP) — A Riverside County church is suing the California Highway Patrol, saying its members were wrongly arrested for reading Bible verses to people waiting in line outside a local Department of Motor Vehicles office.
Attorneys for Hemet Calvary Chapel say the church’s First Amendments rights were violated by the arrests on Feb. 2 that were captured on video and posted on YouTube.
CHP Lt. Mike Soubirous tells the Riverside Press-Enterprise on Friday that church members had been told they were not allowed to preach on DMV property without a permit, but members denied this.
The suit seeks an injunction and unspecified damages from the CHP and Officer Darren Meyer, who arrested an assistant pastor and two church elders when they refused to leave after they were asked by a security guard.
You can read a copy of the complaint here, and check out edited video footage of the incident posted on YouTube.
Two preachers did the same to us at the Rancho Cucamonga DMV last year.
We couldn’t leave or get out of the long line.
We were stuck there and they knew it.
They kept telling us we were going to Hell, and kept handing out literature to everybody.
Very hard to ignore them.
I go to church, but I sure don’t act that way.
Where are OUR rights to be left in peace and not harassed?
The jerks in Hemet were repeatedly asked to leave and would not.
Glad to hear the cops came.
Religious criminals–jeez.
This was a definite setup by Calvary Chapel. They knew they would be arrested and WANT a court case.
The law firm instructed them exactly what to do and say.
Film crew recorded entire event for the Court case, the church official was present as a witness.
The arrested preachers claim they were humiliated and hurt when handcuffed to a table at CHP station and want money for their pain and suffering.
Read the Court complaint–what an eye-opener.
