3 Men, 1 Woman Killed In San Bernardino Freeway Crash

February 18, 2011 8:00 AM
COLTON (AP) — Four people have died in a crash on a freeway onramp in San Bernardino.

The California Highway Patrol says the four were in a car that went off the shoulder of the ramp and struck a power pole at about 2 a.m. Friday.

The car caught fire. No other cars were involved.

The crash blocked the connector ramp from Interstate 10 to Interstate 215 for several hours.

Authorities say the dead were three men and a woman. Their names were not immediately released.

  1. sfv41901 says:
    February 18, 2011 at 8:37 am

    Speed KILLS

  2. tom hanson says:
    February 19, 2011 at 9:21 pm

    That was our son, Matthew Hanson. Also killed were his girlfriend, Bridgett Rodriguez, Hector, and Tyron Smith.

  3. mimi mcgee says:
    February 22, 2011 at 9:12 pm

    In loving memory of our brother matthew hanson. he will be missed!

  4. PatricParamedic says:
    March 11, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Why were they out driving at 2 in the morning?

    4 young people are gone now because of one person’s bad judgment.

    Pity the families. And pity the families of those who will do the same stupid thing tonight.

