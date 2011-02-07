New Gang Tour Give Visitors A Slice Of Blood/Crip Life

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Tired of taking people to the La Brea Tar Pits? Think the Walk of Fame is a been-there, done-that kinda thing? Are friends from out of town hungering for something on the wild side?
Try the LA Gang Tour!
That’s right. This relatively new tour offers visitors a chance to see what life is like for LA gang members.
Instead of seeing where all the rich folks live, this tour takes a definite look at the other side of the tracks.
Tourists are granted safe havens in gang-controlled areas, you’ll get a history of the feud between the Bloods and the Crips and speak to actual gang members along the way.
All profits go back into the community.
The LA Gang Tour is hoping to create jobs and provide opportunities.
For more information, click on the following link: http://lagangtours.com
One Comment
You have got to be kidding!!! What brain surgeon dicided it would be a good idea to capitalize on making money on a tour of known and violant criminal enterprises. What’s next? Tours of known mob areas? A trip to Columbia to see and speak to drug cartels?
@Murdock,
It’s a great Idea! You sound mad that you didn’t think of it yourself…
Homeland, you’re an idiot.
What kind of “brain surgeon” would pronounce diagnosis without any of the facts? I have been on this tour and found it educational and enlightening. Murdock, you are like so many others that simply want to bury their heads in the sand and pretend that a problem does not exist. This tour made me ashamed to be a part of the “white community” that created and caused gangs to become. Get an education Murdock, before you pronounce judgement.
America should be ashamed of its self for allowing things to get this bad for a people who helped (by force) build this race based country, when whites stop being so goddam greedy mabe then my people can open other ventures to make money. white greed and hate caused this not the gangs.
@ clayton “white greed and hate caused this not the gangs” Hey moron, there are losers like you and there are winners like me in this world! Blaming White people because your a loser is simply RACIST!
Amen, Jim Hampton! People who are uneducated, ignorant, and haven’t made anything purposeful out of their lives often use the race card…. and clayton is one of those people. How pathetic.
I totally agree, To bring people from around the world to see gang members from L.A like there animals in a zoo is disturbing. It’s a war zone not a freakin tourist attraction and it’s just a matter of time before something bad happens. History channel has a program called Gangland try watching that instead of putting yourselves in immediate danger.
This is one of the most pathetic and outrageous things I’ve heard in a long time! Have we really dived into these kinds of dredges? Are we that desperate? I wonder if they’ll include on this tour all the areas where young men and women have lost their lives to this pathetic society called gangs. I wonder if they’ll show them all those fatherless and motherless children and the bleak future ahead of them. This is just SICK.
Only in America. Free enterprise. Get the hell over it.
“To the right it’s whats known as a driveby shoo… *gun shots*”
This is so ridiculous its comical—pure idiocracy!
Natalie
I think this is a great idea! Yes, gang members did make bad decisions in their past and some learn from it and some don’t. I would only want to encourage these gang members to give back to the community, and there goal is to give back from what they took from. Whats wrong with that? Don’t judge them, worry about yourself! They have my total support, good for them.
Ridiculous, i hope the tourists and the tour guide get smoked. Then they’ll have the real gang life experience.
Really, boxingfan213! Grow up. It’s about time our people are doing something positive, instead people like you want to stay with the problem. Really people like you look dumb by talking that way. Wheres the love and support? If thats not the case then keep your negativity to yourself.