Report: In Dollars, Gallons And Hours, LA Traffic Sucks

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — The Southland is notorious for its brutal traffic, but researchers say the gridlock is literally wasting our life — along with our cash.

The Texas Transportation Institute’s “2010 Urban Mobility Report,” a compendium of statistics covering travel trends and costs in 439 urban locations across the country, say Los Angeles-area commuters spent half-a-billion hours stuck in traffic in 2009.

According to the study, the average L.A. commuter wasted about 63 hours battling gridlock in 2009, consuming an additional 50 gallons of gas, leading to $1,464 in higher fuel expenses.

Only motorists in the Chicago and Washington, D.C., areas lost more time — 70 hours — in traffic, according to the report.

Researchers behind the study say figures for 2010 will likely be more harrowing.

According to the report, on a national level, congestion costs added up to $115 billion, and the total amount of wasted fuel — 3.9 billion gallons — equaled 130 days of flow from the Alaska Pipeline.

“There is no rigid prescription — no `best way’ — to address congestion problems,” said Texas Transportation Institute researcher Tim Lomax. “Each region must identify the projects, programs and policies that achieve goals, solve problems and capitalize on opportunities.”



