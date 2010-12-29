Police Shoot Teen At Fountain Valley Apartment Complex

December 29, 2010 7:33 AM
FOUNTAIN VALLEY (AP) — Officials say a juvenile man has been shot by police after he fired a rifle at a Fountain Valley apartment complex.

Police Sgt. Eric Orahood tells the Orange County Register that the shooting occurred after a resident called police to say that a man, armed with a handgun, had forced his way into the resident’s apartment Tuesday.

After the resident fled the building, the suspect re-emerged with a rifle as police were setting up a perimeter.

Orahood says the 17-year-old man ignored demands to drop the weapon and fired several rounds that hit a tree and other apartment units.

Officers returned fire, striking the young man several times. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments

One Comment

  1. BillyBoy says:
    December 29, 2010 at 8:37 am

    Juvenile man??

    Try male juvenile or boy if you want to get the point across that he was underage. Or 17-year-old, not 17-year-old man. Contradiction in tems.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. TheDude says:
    December 29, 2010 at 9:15 am

    “Officials say a juvenile man has been shot by police after he fired a rifle at a Fountain Valley apartment complex.”

    Really?

    ROFL. So, is the AP calling this guy an immature man, or couldn’t they figure out if a 17 year old is a man or still a juvenile? (Pssst, by law he’s still a juvie). Or maybe they were trying to come up to an alternative to “young man.”

    Fail.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Bill says:
    December 29, 2010 at 9:31 am

    Who is the moron that wrote this story? What apartment complex, Try adding details. Journalism 101,

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Richard in Castaic says:
    December 29, 2010 at 11:41 am

    “17-year-old man ignored demands to drop the weapon and fired several rounds that hit a tree and other apartment units.”

    “Officers returned fire, striking the young man several times. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

    Our society no longer seems to value marksmanship….

    Reply | Report comment
  5. naenae says:
    December 29, 2010 at 6:00 pm

    C this the thing I’m talkn bout c this man fired his gun and they didn’t kill him but they killd the boy n watts…. He didn’t even do what this man did and they still killd him.. What is this world come’n to…….

    Reply | Report comment

