Police Shoot Teen At Fountain Valley Apartment Complex

FOUNTAIN VALLEY (AP) — Officials say a juvenile man has been shot by police after he fired a rifle at a Fountain Valley apartment complex.
Police Sgt. Eric Orahood tells the Orange County Register that the shooting occurred after a resident called police to say that a man, armed with a handgun, had forced his way into the resident’s apartment Tuesday.
After the resident fled the building, the suspect re-emerged with a rifle as police were setting up a perimeter.
Orahood says the 17-year-old man ignored demands to drop the weapon and fired several rounds that hit a tree and other apartment units.
Officers returned fire, striking the young man several times. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One Comment
Juvenile man??
Try male juvenile or boy if you want to get the point across that he was underage. Or 17-year-old, not 17-year-old man. Contradiction in tems.
“Officials say a juvenile man has been shot by police after he fired a rifle at a Fountain Valley apartment complex.”
Really?
ROFL. So, is the AP calling this guy an immature man, or couldn’t they figure out if a 17 year old is a man or still a juvenile? (Pssst, by law he’s still a juvie). Or maybe they were trying to come up to an alternative to “young man.”
Fail.
Who is the moron that wrote this story? What apartment complex, Try adding details. Journalism 101,
“17-year-old man ignored demands to drop the weapon and fired several rounds that hit a tree and other apartment units.”
“Officers returned fire, striking the young man several times. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”
Our society no longer seems to value marksmanship….
C this the thing I’m talkn bout c this man fired his gun and they didn’t kill him but they killd the boy n watts…. He didn’t even do what this man did and they still killd him.. What is this world come’n to…….