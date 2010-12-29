Police Shoot Teen At Fountain Valley Apartment Complex

FOUNTAIN VALLEY (AP) — Officials say a juvenile man has been shot by police after he fired a rifle at a Fountain Valley apartment complex.

Police Sgt. Eric Orahood tells the Orange County Register that the shooting occurred after a resident called police to say that a man, armed with a handgun, had forced his way into the resident’s apartment Tuesday.

After the resident fled the building, the suspect re-emerged with a rifle as police were setting up a perimeter.

Orahood says the 17-year-old man ignored demands to drop the weapon and fired several rounds that hit a tree and other apartment units.

Officers returned fire, striking the young man several times. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

