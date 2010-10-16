Crystal Cathedral Owes $7.5M To Small Business Owners

SOCAL ON FIRE: THOMAS FIRE: Wildfire Grows To 45,000+ Acres | Closures And Evacuations | CREEK FIRE: Homes Damaged, Mandatory Evacs In Place | Live Blog: Fires Burn Across SoCal | Watch Live

GARDEN GROVE (CBS) — Officials at the Crystal Cathedral say bankruptcy may be pending for the mega church, a one-time drive-in house of worship that grew into a worldwide television religious powerhouse.

Kristina Oliver told the Orange County Register that she lost her house to foreclosure because the church has been unwilling or unable to pay her the $50,000 it owes for renting camels and other animals for its holiday pageants.

Oliver had been sitting on a panel of creditors set up to negotiate with the church and help it avoid bankruptcy. “I honestly believed that the church was going to come up with an equitable plan to pay us all,” she told the newspaper.

“But I now know that all they wanted to do was string us along,” she added.

The son in law of Cathedral founder Rev. Robert H. Schuller told the Register he was unaware of the impasse between the church and the creditors until the panel of small creditors sent a letter to him Thursday.

“If the vendor committee stops working with us, we will have no choice but to file Chapter 11 (bankruptcy), because we don’t have the money to pay them right away,” said Jim Penner, a board member of the church and Schuller’s son in law.

Penner told the Register that paying the woman who supplied the Crystal Cathedral with rented camels, and the other vendors, is the church’s goal because “it’s Biblical.” “But we don’t have $7.5 million in the bank,” he told the paper.

Several television broadcasters and an equipment rental company have sued the church for millions of dollars they are owed.

The Cathedral was founded by Schuller at a drive-in movie theater not far from Disneyland, that at one time purchased time on hundreds of television stations around the world to spread Schuller’s sermons in a TV show called “Hour of Power.”

The church has had succession problems in the Schuller family, and is reportedly $55 million in debt.

Comments

One Comment

  1. interesing says:
    October 16, 2010 at 12:53 pm

    I wonder where all their money goes?

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. Whiskey Pete says:
      October 16, 2010 at 1:52 pm

      It all goes to buying Schuller those fancy robes.

      Reply | Report comment
  2. Martyn says:
    October 16, 2010 at 1:56 pm

    ‘Succession problems in the Schuller Family’, that about says it all… NOT about religion or GOD but cold hard cash. If the family were true ‘believers’ I doubt they would be squabbling over the church..

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Martyn says:
    October 16, 2010 at 1:59 pm

    The sham of a church dies due to lack of a good ‘front-man’. Hilarious!

    Reply | Report comment
  4. MeLuk says:
    October 16, 2010 at 2:00 pm

    Seems like the family had their hands in the collection baskets

    Reply | Report comment
  5. MRC says:
    October 16, 2010 at 9:34 pm

    I think Benny Himm could probably make $7.5 million appear,

    Reply | Report comment

